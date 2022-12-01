Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Infosys by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 289.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after buying an additional 3,894,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

