Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 78,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 817.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 357,173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.