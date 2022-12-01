Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of RKT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65.
RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
