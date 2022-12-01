Robert W. Baird Boosts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $42.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE:VFC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

