Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.32

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $8.78. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,918,405 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RITM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

