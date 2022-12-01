Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,579 ($66.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The stock has a market cap of £90.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 619.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,994.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,037.01.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.