RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 5,911 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RingCentral Trading Up 5.6 %

RNG stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $226.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RingCentral by 400.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in RingCentral by 64.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $15,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RingCentral

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

