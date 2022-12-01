RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 48,511 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.