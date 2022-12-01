RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $354.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.32.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

