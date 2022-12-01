RFG Advisory LLC Invests $3.20 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $172,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

