RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

