RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.33 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

