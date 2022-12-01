RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.3 %

TXN stock opened at $180.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

