RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $310.16 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $311.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

