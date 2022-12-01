RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

