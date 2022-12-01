RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 20,992 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICVT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.