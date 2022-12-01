RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 20,992 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

