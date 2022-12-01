RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 28,389 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.