Reviewing Altus Power (AMPS) & Its Rivals

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altus Power to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -337.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.34

Altus Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 583 3475 3230 64 2.38

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altus Power and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.61%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.28% 4.34% 0.74%

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s peers have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

