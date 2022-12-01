REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a P/E ratio of 126.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

