ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Down 4.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 98,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 665,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Featured Articles

