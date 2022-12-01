Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

