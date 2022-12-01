ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $230.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.13. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

