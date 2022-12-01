ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.