Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Declares GBX 1.29 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Trading Up 1.9 %

LON RESI opened at GBX 88.04 ($1.05) on Thursday. Residential Secure Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.98 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.03. The stock has a market cap of £163.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,080.00.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Whiteman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($21,772.94).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.