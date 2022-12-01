Request Price Hits $0.0907 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Request has a total market capitalization of $90.73 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.57 or 0.99999064 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040505 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00246187 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09080974 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,260,218.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

