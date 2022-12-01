Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/20/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Republic First Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $3.00.

10/27/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 226,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

