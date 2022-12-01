Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,920 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $111.79.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

