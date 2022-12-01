Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 403,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

FANG stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

