Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

NYSE LLY opened at $371.08 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $372.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $352.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.57.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

