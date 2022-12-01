Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $189.69.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.