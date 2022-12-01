Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

NYSE STZ opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

