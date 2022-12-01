Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fiserv by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.36 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

