Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

