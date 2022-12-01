Reef Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.70 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $62.70 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009382 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.55 or 0.06441456 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,709,612,501 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

