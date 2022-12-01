Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,618 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $895.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $323,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 47,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

