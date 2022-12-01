Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,979. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

