Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $21.33.

