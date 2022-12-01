Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 890,235 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.