Randall Michael Giuffre Acquires 46,133 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 46,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre bought 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,568.75.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 59,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.