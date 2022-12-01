Randall Michael Giuffre Acquires 46,133 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 46,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre bought 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,568.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 59,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

