RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,169,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after purchasing an additional 76,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 22.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 19.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 275,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. RadNet has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

