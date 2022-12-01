Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Stock Performance

About Qumu

QUMU stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

