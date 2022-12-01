QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. QUASA has a total market cap of $97.46 million and $144,355.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127805 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,246.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

