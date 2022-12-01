QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.31 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. QUASA has a market cap of $110.31 million and approximately $141,372.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00244186 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012653 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $141,551.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

