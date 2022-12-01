Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE SQM opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.