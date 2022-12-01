Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE SQM opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
