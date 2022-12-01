Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

