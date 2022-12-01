Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC stock opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

