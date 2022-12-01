Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,537 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

