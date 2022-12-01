Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

