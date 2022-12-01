Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,827 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PG&E by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after acquiring an additional 789,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PCG opened at $15.70 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.