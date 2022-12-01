Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after buying an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,278,000 after buying an additional 770,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.35 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

