Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,898 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 235.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,006,000 after purchasing an additional 182,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PANW stock opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -344.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.